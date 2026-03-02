Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Four crosses in defeat

Ibrahimovic generated three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Werder Bremen.

Ibrahimovic led the Heidenheim attacking effort Saturday with four crosses (two accurate) and three shot attempts (zero on goal), though he was unable to pick the lock of the defense in a 2-0 defeat versus Werder Bremen. In addition to his progressive play, the forward tracked back to contribute three tackles (two won) to the defensive effort. Ibrahimovic has been named to the starting XI and played the full 90 minutes in three successive league fixtures.