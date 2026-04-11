Arijon Ibrahimovic headshot

Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ibrahimovic (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.

Ibrahimovic recovered sufficiently from the knock he picked up in the 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach to earn a spot in the squad, though manager Frank Schmidt opted against risking him from the start. The winger is a regular fixture in the lineup this season and has notched a goal and an assist in the current campaign, but the club will manage his workload carefully given the circumstances. He could still see minutes off bench depending on how the game unfolds.

Arijon Ibrahimovic
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now