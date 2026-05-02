Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Makes starting XI

Ibrahimovic (illness) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich.

Ibrahimovic passed his late fitness test after manager Frank Schmidt expressed hope he would be able to rejoin training Friday, earning a starting role despite the illness that had disrupted his week. The forward has started 22 matches this season and is a critical piece of Heidenheim's attack, and his clearance spares the coach from having to turn to other options on the right flank or in the attacking midfield role. His ability to come through the game-time decision in good shape is a significant boost for a side facing a tough test against Bayern.