Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Nets in draw

Ibrahimovic scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

Ibrahimovic scored once during Sunday's draw, as well as putting all three of his shots on target. The winger had an excellent attacking performance throughout the match and was brilliant going forward. He could have had a brace or more with the sort of chances he carved out. Ibrahimovic will hope to build on this excellent showing moving forward.