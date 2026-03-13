Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Option again moving forward

Ibrahimovic cleared his illness and is available again moving forward, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "All other players are fit."

Ibrahimovic missed the last match due to illness but is now fully recovered ahead of Saturday's clash with Frankfurt and should slot right back into the starting lineup on the right wing. The forward has been an undisputed starter this season, producing one goal, two assists and 44 chances created across 24 Bundesliga appearances.