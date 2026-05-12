Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Scores and assists on Sunday

Ibrahimovic scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against 1. FC Köln.

Ibrahimovic set up Jan Schoppner's headed opener in the eighth minute and then scored himself in the 28th minute. He also recorded four tackles, one clearance, and one interception. Ibrahimovic has now registered goal contributions in back-to-back games and has reached six goal contributions for the campaign.