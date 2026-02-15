Arijon Ibrahimovic headshot

Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Well rounded in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Ibrahimovic took four off target shots, crossed three times (one accurate), created two chances, made three interceptions and four tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Augsburg.

Ibrahimovic was well rounded during Sunday's loss leading the team in shots, chances created, interceptions and tackles. The attacker has combined for five shots, seven chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances, but hasn't had a goal involvement since November.

Arijon Ibrahimovic
FC Heidenheim
