Aritz Elustondo News: Ending career with Sociedad
Elustondo is set to depart Real Sociedad at the end of the season, according to the club.
Elustondon is ending his time with Sociedad after a long career with the team, playing in 310 matches for the club. This comes as his role continues to dwindle over the past few seasons, still a decent player, but serving more as a rotational pick. He currently sits at six starts in 13 appearances this season, although he has yet to see a clean sheet or a goal contribution this campaign. At age 32, he still has years left to play, although the question remains if he can play at the top levels.
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