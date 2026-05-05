Aritz Elustondo News: Ending career with Sociedad

Elustondo is set to depart Real Sociedad at the end of the season, according to the club.

Elustondon is ending his time with Sociedad after a long career with the team, playing in 310 matches for the club. This comes as his role continues to dwindle over the past few seasons, still a decent player, but serving more as a rotational pick. He currently sits at six starts in 13 appearances this season, although he has yet to see a clean sheet or a goal contribution this campaign. At age 32, he still has years left to play, although the question remains if he can play at the top levels.