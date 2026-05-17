Aritz Elustondo News: Provides first assist of season

Elustondo had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and crossing three times (one accurate) during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.

Elustondo set up Aihen Munoz after just three minutes assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Sociedad in crosses. The assist was the first this season for Elustondo as he's combined for five tackles and two interceptions over his last three appearances.