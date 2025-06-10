Aritz Elustondo News: Season concludes in starting role

Elustondo started in 16 of his 22 appearances in La Liga.

Elustondo started his season in much more of a rotational role, seeing a few appearances here and there while occasionally going unused off the bench or left off the team sheet. However, he would work into a starting role in the second half of the campaign after the club faced some injuries, only missing six starts after the beginning of February. He now enters the penultimate year of his contract and is likely to see another rotational spot again, seeing most of his time when the squad is low on numbers, but still managing a few starts here and there.