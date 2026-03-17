Aritz Elustondo News: Unused substitute
Elustondo recorded no stats in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna.
Elustondo did not feature in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna. The defender has appeared only once in the last 11 matches, playing just 34 minutes during that span, and continues to hold a substitute role that is likely to persist unless injuries arise in defense.
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