Arjan Malic News: Joins Bosnia's squad

Madic (not injury related) has not been included in Bosnia and Herzegovina's official 26-man squad submitted to FIFA for the group stage despite traveling to the United States with the national team, according to Reprezentacija.

Madic had been called up as an emergency replacement following Haris Tabakovic's ankle fracture, but coach Sergej Barbarez has opted not to register him for the opening three fixtures given the expectation that the striker will likely recover in time to feature before the group stage concludes. His situation will be reassessed if Tabakovic suffers any further setbacks in his recovery, with Madic remaining in the camp as a precautionary option for the coaching staff.