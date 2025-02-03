Arjan Raikhy News: Sent to Tamworth
Raikhy has been sent on loan to Tamworth from Leicester City, according to his parent club.
Raikhy is set for a loan spell, falling far down the English Soccer system's pecking order to join Tamworth in the National League. He has yet to see an appearance for the club this season, likely leading to his loan. He appears unlikely to see much time next season as well, although he is only 22.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now