Arkadiusz Milik Injury: Selected for Udinese fixture

Milik (calf) has been inserted in Juventus' squad list to face Udinese on Saturday.

Milik is good to go after missing six weeks because of a calf injury, while he spent the previous months rehabbing from multiple knee and muscular problems. He has yet to appear this season and hasn't played since the 2023/2024 campaign because of his recurrent physical problems. He'll provide some depth up front while Dusan Vlahovic (thigh) completes his recovery.