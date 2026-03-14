Arkadiusz Milik Injury: Selected for Udinese fixture
Milik (calf) has been inserted in Juventus' squad list to face Udinese on Saturday.
Milik is good to go after missing six weeks because of a calf injury, while he spent the previous months rehabbing from multiple knee and muscular problems. He has yet to appear this season and hasn't played since the 2023/2024 campaign because of his recurrent physical problems. He'll provide some depth up front while Dusan Vlahovic (thigh) completes his recovery.
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