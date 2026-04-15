Arkadiusz Milik Injury: Suffers another injury

Milik sustained a moderate-grade biceps femoris lesion in his right thigh, Juventus announced.

Milik will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks to better determine his timetable but will have a hard time coming back before the end of the season, as the problem is substantial. He has made just two cameos this season due to frequent injuries. Jeremie Boga and Jonathan David will continue to be the top strikers until Dusan Vlahovic (calf) returns.