Arkadiusz Milik headshot

Arkadiusz Milik News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Milik (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Udinese.

Milik is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Udinese after missing six weeks with a calf injury. The striker had also spent several months recovering from knee and muscular issues and had yet to feature this season. He is expected to play a role off the bench despite the absence of Dusan Vlahovic and will likely be managed cautiously given his recent injury history.

Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
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