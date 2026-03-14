Arkadiusz Milik News: Returns to bench

Milik (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Udinese.

Milik is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Udinese after missing six weeks with a calf injury. The striker had also spent several months recovering from knee and muscular issues and had yet to feature this season. He is expected to play a role off the bench despite the absence of Dusan Vlahovic and will likely be managed cautiously given his recent injury history.