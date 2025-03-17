Arkaitz Mariezkurrena News: Scores equalizer off the bench

Arkaitz Mariezkurrena scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Mariezkurrena scored his first goal in only his second La Liga appearance. The 19-year-old has recently been promoted from the B-team and has been in the first-team squad for the last five matches. He scored in the 80th minute, only four minutes after he came into the game. He also attempted three shots and got two on target.