Armand Lauriente News: Attacking catalyst in loss

Lauriente registered four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Lauriente led the Sassuolo attack Sunday in shot attempts, corners, and crosses but was unable to pick the lock of the Bologna backline in a 1-0 defeat. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran attacker has scored twice and created eight chances from eight shots (four on goal), 26 crosses (five accurate) and 19 corners. Lauriente has been named to the starting XI in 14 successive Serie A fixtures.