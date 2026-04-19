Armand Lauriente News: Delivers one assist

Lauriente assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Como.

Lauriente played a decisive creative role in Friday's 2-1 win over Como, delivering the through ball that led to M'Bala Nzola's assist on the opener before setting up the Angolan again for the second goal just moments later. The French winger also forced a save with a direct free kick and finished with two key passes and five crosses, remaining a constant threat on the left flank in transition. Lauriente has recorded five goals and eight assists in 33 Serie A appearances this season, highlighting his importance in the team's attacking setup.