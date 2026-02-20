Armand Lauriente News: Dishes out two assists against Verona

Lauriente drew two fouls and assisted twice to go with five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 3-0 victory over Verona.

Lauriente teed up Andrea Pinamonti with a square pass from the left-hand side of the box and Domenico Berardi with a ball over the top from deep, putting together one of his best performances of the season. He's up to five assists. He has created at least one chance in six consecutive matches, amassing 14 key passes. Additionally, he sent in one or more crosses in 13 appearances in a row, totaling 51 deliveries (12 accurate). Instead, he didn't have a single shot for the first time in seven tilts.