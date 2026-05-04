Armand Lauriente News: Goal, assist in win
Lauriente scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus AC Milan.
Lauriente scored and assisted during Sunday's win. It was a stellar showing against a tough opponent, and he could have had even more. He created three chances to go with the rest of his production and led the way as the clear man of the match. The forward will hope to build on this good showing to end the campaign.
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