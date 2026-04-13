Armand Lauriente News: Records five shots
Lauriente registered five shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Genoa.
Lauriente would see decent production in the attack but still failed to score for a fourth straight match, as his five shots would all fail to hit the target. This keeps the attacker at 12 goal contributions in 32 appearances this season (27 starts), recording five goals and seven assists.
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