Armand Lauriente News: Scores goal in victory

Lauriente scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.

Lauriente pulled Sassuolo level in the 56th minute with a calm right-footed strike from the heart of the box after a slick setup from Andrea Pinamonti. He was the Neroverdi's most reliable attacking outlet all afternoon, constantly taking on his full-back and forcing Udinese to backpedal instead of pushing their line higher. His equalizer flipped the momentum on the spot and paved the way for the go-ahead goal just two minutes later. Lauriente also delivered his usual impact on set pieces, whipping in five crosses, taking three corners, and creating one key chance in a sharp all-around performance against Udinese.