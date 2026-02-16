Armand Lauriente headshot

Armand Lauriente News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Lauriente scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.

Lauriente pulled Sassuolo level in the 56th minute with a calm right-footed strike from the heart of the box after a slick setup from Andrea Pinamonti. He was the Neroverdi's most reliable attacking outlet all afternoon, constantly taking on his full-back and forcing Udinese to backpedal instead of pushing their line higher. His equalizer flipped the momentum on the spot and paved the way for the go-ahead goal just two minutes later. Lauriente also delivered his usual impact on set pieces, whipping in five crosses, taking three corners, and creating one key chance in a sharp all-around performance against Udinese.

Armand Lauriente
Sassuolo
