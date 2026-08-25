Armand Lauriente News: Six shots in Sunday's opener

Lauriente had six shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Atalanta.

Lauriente was very involved in Sunday's season opener, taking a team-high six shots and putting two on target. He also created two chances and took two corners on the attack. Despite that high volume he was unable to open the season with a goal, but his involvement on the attack is certainly promising. He recorded 16 goal contributions across 38 appearances last season and looks primed to put in another highly productive campaign this season.