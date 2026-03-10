Armand Lauriente News: Strikes in Lazio fixture

Lauriente scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Lazio.

Lauriente rifled it home from outside the box after a nice interplay, bagging his fifth goal of the season and making the stat sheet for the fourth round in a row. He scored once and provided four assists in the previous three bouts. He has logged one or more chances created in eight consecutive fixtures, totaling 17 key passes and notching 14 shots (two on target) and 20 corners through that stretch. Moreover, this marked his 15th straight appearance with multiple deliveries, totaling 60 (14 accurate) over that span.