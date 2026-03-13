Armando Broja headshot

Armando Broja Injury: Back to light training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Broja (undisclosed) was back to light training and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker, per the Burnley Express. "Armando's out training as well again, but only light training. But he's on the right pathway. We'll see where we are again at the weekend."

Broja is closing in on a return from his undisclosed injury after getting back to light training earlier this week. The striker remains a doubt for Saturday's matchup with the Cherries and will likely be a late fitness call following the final training session. Broja had been a regular starter leading the line for the Clarets before the setback and should be right back in the battle for that spot once he's fully up to speed.

Armando Broja
Burnley
