Armando Broja Injury: Hopeful to return

Broja (ankle) is hoping to return for Saturday's clash with West Ham, according to manager David Moyes. "He's in and around it. It's a bit like [Youssef] Chermiti and [Seamus]Coleman. They've had another five-or-six-days training, whereas Broja is just back in and amongst it. So, just getting closer. Hopefully, we'll be able to get him on the bench for tomorrow's game."

Broja is hoping to get back in the team for the final match before the international break. The striker is likely to be a depth option behind Beto, especially with the exceptional form the latter is in. Broja has made just six appearances in all competitions during an injury-riddled stint with the Toffees.