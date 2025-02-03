Fantasy Soccer
Armando Broja Injury: Possibility in four to five weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Broja (ankle) is expected to return within four to five weeks, according to Anton Toloui of Sky Sports.

Broja has received a positive update following his ankle injury, as he is now set to rerun within four to five weeks instead of the three months out that was originally reported around two weeks ago. This has come after his recovery has been going to plan, with the forward appearing to progress faster than thought. That said, they will hope he can stick to this timeline, as he could return around the end of February.

