Armando Broja Injury: Set to miss few more weeks
Broja (undisclosed) remains sidelined for the next games versus Brentford and Everton, with manager Scott Parker saying "He's just coming out of the back of some injections, so he's just low level at the moment. He'll pick up his work, but he'll be a few weeks away as well.", Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express reports.
Broja will need more time before he can take part in normal training and be involved in game action after being absent since Feb. 7. Still, the forward is not expected to miss a long period, so he may feature again towards the decisive stretch of the season. Zian Flemming and Lyle Foster are options to lead the front line while Broja is unavailable.
