Armando Broja headshot

Armando Broja Injury: Set to miss few more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 2:27pm

Broja (undisclosed) remains sidelined for the next games versus Brentford and Everton, with manager Scott Parker saying "He's just coming out of the back of some injections, so he's just low level at the moment. He'll pick up his work, but he'll be a few weeks away as well.", Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express reports.

Broja will need more time before he can take part in normal training and be involved in game action after being absent since Feb. 7. Still, the forward is not expected to miss a long period, so he may feature again towards the decisive stretch of the season. Zian Flemming and Lyle Foster are options to lead the front line while Broja is unavailable.

Armando Broja
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armando Broja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armando Broja See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago