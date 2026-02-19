Armando Broja Injury: Still missing out

Broja (undisclosed) is ruled out for the time being, coach Scott Parker said in the press conference. "Armando won't make the weekend, he has picked up an issue which has been ongoing for a couple of weeks. He shouldn't be out for too long but the weekend is just too soon."

