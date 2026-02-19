Armando Broja Injury: Still missing out
Broja (undisclosed) is ruled out for the time being, coach Scott Parker said in the press conference. "Armando won't make the weekend, he has picked up an issue which has been ongoing for a couple of weeks. He shouldn't be out for too long but the weekend is just too soon."
Broja is ruled out for the time being after sustaining an injury a few weeks ago that has already caused him to miss the last two matches. The forward had come off the bench in the two games prior to his setback, and his absence is not expected to have a significant impact.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armando Broja See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2423 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2423 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 2427 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2330 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2330 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armando Broja See More