Armando Broja headshot

Armando Broja Injury: Still missing out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Broja (undisclosed) is ruled out for the time being, coach Scott Parker said in the press conference. "Armando won't make the weekend, he has picked up an issue which has been ongoing for a couple of weeks. He shouldn't be out for too long but the weekend is just too soon."

Broja is ruled out for the time being after sustaining an injury a few weeks ago that has already caused him to miss the last two matches. The forward had come off the bench in the two games prior to his setback, and his absence is not expected to have a significant impact.

Armando Broja
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armando Broja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armando Broja See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago