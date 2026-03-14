Armando Broja News: Available against Bournemouth
Broja (undisclosed) resumed light training this week but that was enough for him to make the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.
Broja is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after returning to light team training this week. The striker appears to have been cleared following the final training session and is expected to be available off the bench against the Cherries. Broja had been a regular in the starting XI before the setback and should work his way back into a similar role once he regains full match sharpness.
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