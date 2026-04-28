Armando Gonzalez Injury: Heading to national team

Gonzalez has been included in Mexico's squad list for an early training camp ahead of the World Cup, which leaves him out of the final Clausura rounds for Guadalajara.

Gonzalez is coming off a great year, in which he established himself as a regular starter and achieved 24 goals along with two assists over 35 league appearances in the entire 2025/26 period. The striker's departure will open up a spot for either Ricardo Marin or Angel Sepulveda (muscular) to feature in the Liga MX postseason. As for Gonzalez, he'll likely serve as Mexico's third-choice center-forward, assuming both Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez join the team after the European season.