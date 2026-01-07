Gonzalez barely bounced back from a muscle issue he picked up at the end of the Apertura campaign. However, he was sidelined for most of the offseason work and is expected to make a gradual return to action over the upcoming three games in a week in the resumption Liga MX play. The Apertura regular-season joint scoring champion will look to improve on his recent totals of 12 goals and one assist in 18 matchups, but he'll face new competition for starts in the names of Angel Sepulveda and Ricardo Marin.