Armando Gonzalez News: Converts penalty versus Leon

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over Leon.

Gonzalez took a correct spot kick in the 66th minute, scoring even though the keeper went the right way. Despite missing a few chances to increase his output, he ended up with a joint team-high total of shots during the win. He has made the score sheet in eight of his 11 Liga MX starts in 2026, staying put as his side's top offensive threat and sitting one goal below the league's scoring leader Joao Pedro.