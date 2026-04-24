Armando Gonzalez News: Doesn't score in draw

Gonzalez registered three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Club Necaxa.

Gonzalez Alba is in a tight battle with Joao Pedro, who plays for San Luis, for the Clausura goalscoring title. He struggled in this contest, but Gonzalez Alba should remain in the XI for the Clausura final against Tijuana, as he'll aim to end the regular season as the league's top scorer. Gonzalez Alba has 12 goals in 16 Clausura matches.