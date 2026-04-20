Armando Gonzalez News: Logs assist in win

Gonzalez made an assist and had one shot on goal during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Gonzalez wasn't productive as usual but still found his way to contribute to the win, almost accidentally assisting Bryan Gutierrez for his team's third goal in the 51st minute. This was the second assist of the season for the forward, who's enjoying a huge breakthrough campaign with 24 goals over 33 matches.