Armando Gonzalez headshot

Armando Gonzalez News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gonzalez made an assist and had one shot on goal during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Gonzalez wasn't productive as usual but still found his way to contribute to the win, almost accidentally assisting Bryan Gutierrez for his team's third goal in the 51st minute. This was the second assist of the season for the forward, who's enjoying a huge breakthrough campaign with 24 goals over 33 matches.

Armando Gonzalez
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now