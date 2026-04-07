Armando Gonzalez News: Nets crucial brace

Gonzalez scored two goals to go with seven shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Gonzalez headed in the 70th minute, assisted by Diego Campillo. He then skillfully converted a high-pressure penalty in the 102nd minute to level the scores. Gonzalez won four duels and also made a tackle. He is in deadly form, netting in five consecutive games, totalling seven goals.