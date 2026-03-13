Armando Gonzalez News: Scores against Atlas

Gonzalez scored one goal with three shots (two on target), missed a penalty and created two chances in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlas.

Gonzalez has started the Liga MX Clausura in strong form, now scoring six goals in nine matches after finding the net with a long shot from outside the box. He is tied for second in the league's scoring race, and his 24 shots highlight the attacking upside he continues to bring. His next fixture will be against Santos, who currently sit last in the Liga MX Clausura, making it a favorable opportunity to add to his tally.