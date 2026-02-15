Armando Gonzalez News: Scores lone goal Saturday

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus América.

Gonzalez scored another goal Saturday, this time in the 41st minute off a Diego Campillo assist. It marked his 17th goal of the season and his fourth consecutive match with a goal. He put three shots on target for the fourth time this season, but he failed to create a chance for the first time since Oct. 26. He was subbed off in the 71st minute for Ricardo Marin.