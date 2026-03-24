Armando Gonzalez News: Scores opener in win

Gonzalez scored a goal off two shots (one on target) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Gonzalez just can't stop scoring right now and this time he just need to send the ball past the goalkeeper after appearing completely unmarked in front of him for the goal that opened the scoring in the 18th minute. That's now five goals over the last four starts and 10 over 12 Clausura games overall for the forward, who's been one of Liga MX's most prolific scorers this season.