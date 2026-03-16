Armando Gonzalez News: Scores twice against Santos

Gonzalez scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Santos.

Gonzalez found space inside the box and finished a couple of chances for a first-half brace during the week 11 game. He has now built some momentum with three goals over his last two league matches, with his Clausura total of eight goals ranking second in the league behind Joao Pedro's 10. Currently serving as part of a front two alongside Angel Sepulveda, the 22-year-old is expected to remain an active attacking threat throughout the regular season.