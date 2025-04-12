Armando Izzo Injury: Forced off early against Veneza

Izzo had two clearances and two interceptions before leaving Saturday's 1-0 loss to Venezia at the 50th minute due to a thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Izzo was on point in the back, as his side conceded after he bowed out, but had to be helped off the pitch after tweaking his thigh and looked to be in considerable pain. He's set to be examined before next Saturday's home game versus Napoli. Luca Caldirola replaced him off the bench, teaming up with Andrea Carboni and Pedro Pereira defensively.