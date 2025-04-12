Fantasy Soccer
Armando Izzo Injury: Forced off early against Veneza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Izzo had two clearances and two interceptions before leaving Saturday's 1-0 loss to Venezia at the 50th minute due to a thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Izzo was on point in the back, as his side conceded after he bowed out, but had to be helped off the pitch after tweaking his thigh and looked to be in considerable pain. He's set to be examined before next Saturday's home game versus Napoli. Luca Caldirola replaced him off the bench, teaming up with Andrea Carboni and Pedro Pereira defensively.

