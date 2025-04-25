Armando Izzo Injury: Unavailable versus Juventus

Izzo (thigh) won't be involved Sunday against Juventus, coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

Izzo will sit out the second bout in a row and is iffy also for the ensuing ones. Luca Caldirola joined Andrea Carboni and Pedro Pereira in the back last week, as Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) is missing as well. The alternative options are youngsters Tomas Palacios, Stefan Lekovic and Arvird Brorsson.