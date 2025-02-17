Armando Izzo News: Will miss Roma fixture

Izzo had eight clearances, one interception and one tackle (one won) and was booked for the 10th time in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Izzo had a strong showing as his side was able to keep a rare clean sheet but will be unavailable for the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Tomas Palacios, Arvid Brorsson or Stefan Lekovic (undisclosed) will replace him in the back.