Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Absent versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 10:02am

Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) hasn't been called up for Sunday's clash with Juventus.

Bella-Kotchap won't be an option a few days after injuring his shoulder, and the team has yet to disclose the severity of his problem and whether he'll be able to return before the end of the season. Nicolas Valentini (suspension) is also unavailable in the back. Martin Frese or Tobias Slotsager will play next to Andrias Edmundsson and Victor Nelsson.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
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