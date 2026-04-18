Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Available against Milan
Bella-Kotchap (thigh) "has recovered and has three full training sessions under his belt," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.
Bella-Kotchap will return after missing nearly two months due to his second serious muscular injury in short order and will challenge Martin Frese, Victor Nelsson and Andrias Edmundsson for a spot in the back. He has logged at least one tackle in six consecutive outings (all starts), totaling nine (six won) and posting 11 interceptions, 29 clearances and six blocks over that span, with no clean sheets.
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