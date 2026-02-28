Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Bows out against Napoli
Bella-Kotchap recorded two tackles (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in 55 minutes in Saturday's match versus Napoli before exiting due to an apparent thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Bella-Kotchap had a physical and busy shift, picking up a decent amount of stats, but left early in the second half and limped off clutching the back of his thigh. He's set for tests ahead of next Sunday's away match versus Bologna. The coach picked Martin Frese over Nicolas Valentini to take his place in the back in this one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armel Bella-Kotchap See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29354 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29354 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27February 24, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armel Bella-Kotchap See More