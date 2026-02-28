Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Bows out against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Bella-Kotchap recorded two tackles (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in 55 minutes in Saturday's match versus Napoli before exiting due to an apparent thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Bella-Kotchap had a physical and busy shift, picking up a decent amount of stats, but left early in the second half and limped off clutching the back of his thigh. He's set for tests ahead of next Sunday's away match versus Bologna. The coach picked Martin Frese over Nicolas Valentini to take his place in the back in this one.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
