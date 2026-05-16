Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Called up for Inter match

Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) has made Verona's squad list to face Inter on Sunday.

Bella-Kotchap will return after sitting out two tilts because of a shoulder sprain and will compete primarily with Nicolas Valentini and Andrias Edmundsson in the back. He hasn't played a lot in the last two months because of multiple injuries. He has tallied at least one tackle in seven straight outings, amassing 11 (six won) and notching 11 interceptions, 32 clearances and six blocks over that span, with no clean sheets.