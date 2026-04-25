Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Exits early in Verona tilt

Bella-Kotchap recorded two tackles (one won) and three clearances before leaving Saturday's clash with Verona at the 51st minute because of a shoulder injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Bella-Kotchap was solid in the back in his return from the starting lineup after a while following a previous thigh injury, but injured his shoulder early in the second half and departed while in significant pain. He'll undergo examinations in the next few days. Nicolas Valentini replaced him off the bench in this one.