Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Exits early in Verona tilt
Bella-Kotchap recorded two tackles (one won) and three clearances before leaving Saturday's clash with Verona at the 51st minute because of a shoulder injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Bella-Kotchap was solid in the back in his return from the starting lineup after a while following a previous thigh injury, but injured his shoulder early in the second half and departed while in significant pain. He'll undergo examinations in the next few days. Nicolas Valentini replaced him off the bench in this one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armel Bella-Kotchap See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29March 11, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29March 11, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27February 24, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armel Bella-Kotchap See More