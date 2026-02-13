Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Fit for Parma fixture

Bella-Kotchap (thigh) "has recovered, and we're evaluating whether he can start right away," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Bella-Kotchap has healed from a thigh strain that cost him a month and would play over Tobias Slotsager or Victor Nelsson if the staff deemed him fit enough to be in the XI. He has posted at least one clearance in 12 straight showings, totaling 71, and one or more interceptions in his last 11 appearances, amassing 26, but with just one clean sheet over that span.